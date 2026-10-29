Notorious Kisumu gangster WILLIS ONYANGO’s past social media posts spark a buzz after arrest during a dramatic high-speed chase (LOOK)





Thursday, October 29, 2026 - Netizens have taken a keen interest in Willis Onyango’s past social media posts following his arrest over links to violent robberies and abductions in Kisumu City and its environs.

On social media, the suspect presented himself as a flamboyant young man and would occasionally share photos showing off his financial muscle and lavish lifestyle.

His old posts have now attracted fresh attention following his arrest, with online users scrutinising the photos and captions he shared before detectives caught up with him.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Willis is linked to a series of armed robberies in Kisumu.

He was arrested alongside an accomplice following a dramatic high-speed chase as detectives pursued leads connecting them to the serious crimes.

Check out his social media posts.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.