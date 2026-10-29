Notorious Kisumu gangster WILLIS ONYANGO’s past social media posts spark a buzz after arrest during a dramatic high-speed chase (LOOK)

Thursday, October 29, 2026 - Netizens have taken a keen interest in Willis Onyango’s past social media posts following his arrest over links to violent robberies and abductions in Kisumu City and its environs.
On social media, the suspect
presented himself as a flamboyant young man and would occasionally share photos
showing off his financial muscle and lavish lifestyle.
His old posts have now
attracted fresh attention following his arrest, with online users scrutinising
the photos and captions he shared before detectives caught up with him.
According to the Directorate
of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Willis is linked to a series of armed
robberies in Kisumu.
He was arrested alongside an
accomplice following a dramatic high-speed chase as detectives pursued leads
connecting them to the serious crimes.
Check out his social media posts.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
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