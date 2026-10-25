Prominent Mpeketoni businessman GEOFFREY MWATHE shares more videos goofing around with former Lamu MP JULIUS NDEGWA’s wife and mocks him - Amechukua Bibi Ya Mheshimiwa





Sunday, October 25, 2026 - Prominent Mpeketoni businessman Geoffrey Mwathe has continued to spark an online buzz after sharing more videos of himself goofing around with former Lamu Member of Parliament Julius Ndegwa’s wife.

Mwathe, who runs a thriving business empire in Mpeketoni, is reported to have eloped with the former MP’s wife and has been publicly parading her on TikTok.

He has posted a series of videos that appear to mock the politician, with the clips attracting attention on social media.

According to sources, Mwathe is a serial homewrecker whose behaviour is well-known in Mpeketoni.

He first came into the limelight after sharing a video of himself with Ndegwa’s wife in a hotel room, and it now appears he is not slowing down.

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Prominent Mpeketoni businessman GEOFFREY MWATHE shares more videos goofing around with former Lamu MP JULIUS NDEGWA’s wife and mocks him https://t.co/OALLoIjXXl — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 25, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.