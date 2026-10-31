Man surrenders an illegal firearm to the police in Baringo County (PHOTO)







Saturday, October 31, 2026 - Police officers from Mukutani Police Station in Baringo County yesterday, October 30, received an illegal firearm and a magazine loaded with four rounds of ammunition.

The recovery followed a voluntary surrender by a resident of the Musuro area, who handed over the weapon and ammunition to the Mukutani area National Government Administrative Officers (NGAO) representative, who subsequently delivered the firearm to the police.

The handover reflects the continued collaboration between local administration, security agencies and members of the public in efforts to rid the community of illegal firearms.

The multi-agency campaign against illegal firearms and banditry remains ongoing, with the National Police Service appreciating the continued cooperation of residents.

Members of the public have been urged to continue supporting the operations by sharing information on illegal firearms or suspicious activities at the nearest police camp, post or police station.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.