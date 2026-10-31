KALENJIN man arrested for masterminding Ksh 15 Million overseas job scam in Eldoret





Saturday, October 31, 2026 - A notorious fraud suspect who had been on the run for nearly two years over a Ksh 15 million overseas employment scam has finally been arrested and arraigned in court.

The suspect, identified as Isaac Kipkemei Barmasai, is the sole director of Eldoret-based recruitment agency, Proline Travel Advisors Limited.

He was arrested by a team of detectives drawn from DCI Headquarters, the Operations Action Team (OAT) and Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB), working alongside their counterparts from DCI Turbo.

Barmasai is accused of orchestrating a fraudulent recruitment scheme that preyed on unsuspecting Kenyans seeking greener pastures abroad.

Through his agency, he allegedly lured job seekers with promises of lucrative employment opportunities in Sweden, Australia, the United Kingdom and Canada, only for the much-anticipated overseas jobs to turn out to be a mirage.

Between 2023 and 2024, victims were allegedly defrauded of amounts ranging from Ksh 200,000 to Ksh 1 million, ostensibly as processing and recruitment fees for the promised overseas placements.

So far, 29 victims have come forward and recorded statements with detectives, with the total reported losses estimated at approximately Ksh 15 million.

Following his arrest, Barmasai was arraigned at Eldoret Law Courts on Friday, October 30, 2026, to answer to charges of obtaining money by false pretences, contrary to Section 313 of the Penal Code.

The matter is scheduled for mention on November 4, 2026.

The DCI has cautioned members of the public against falling prey to unscrupulous recruitment agencies, urging prospective job seekers to verify the legitimacy of overseas employment opportunities before parting with their hard-earned money.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.