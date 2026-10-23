Ksh 1.3 Million meant for security operations stolen from a parked vehicle at Deputy County Commissioner’s Office, shortly after the accountant withdrew the money from KCB bank





Friday, October 23, 2026 - Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Bangale are investigating the mysterious disappearance of KSh 1.3 million meant for security operations under the National Government Administration Officers (NGAOs).

According to a police report, the money had been withdrawn from KCB Bank’s Garissa Town Branch by Tana North Sub-County Accountant Geoffrey Njenga Kimani, who had travelled to Garissa accompanied by the newly appointed Sub-County Auditor, Aisha Omar.

The funds were intended to facilitate security operations within Bangale Sub-County.

After returning to Madogo, the accountant reportedly parked his maroon Nissan Note within the compound of the Bangale Deputy County Commissioner’s office at around 10 a.m. and placed the cash underneath the driver’s seat before locking the vehicle.

However, moments later, when he returned to the vehicle, he discovered that the money had mysteriously disappeared despite having locked the car.

The circumstances surrounding the disappearance remain unclear, and detectives are handling the matter as investigations continue to establish what happened to the funds.

Below is an OB report.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.