Man drugged, robbed of over Ksh 575,000 and left for dead by notorious mchele ladies - They lured him into an Airbnb along Waiyaki Way after meeting in a club (PHOTOs)







Sunday, October 18, 2026 - Private investigator Jane Mugo has raised the alarm over two women she claims drugged her client, stole his mobile phones and withdrew KSh 575,000 from his bank account in a shocking incident reported at Kinoo Police Station.

In a Facebook post, Mugo shared photographs of two women, one dressed in pink and the other in black, whom she accused of targeting unsuspecting men in bars and lodges using stupefying substances.

According to the investigator, her client met the ladies in a club and bought them drinks and food.

Mugo claimed that the women later advised the man to book an Airbnb along Waiyaki Way because he appeared tired and intoxicated.

They reportedly told him to get some rest and drive the following day, not knowing that he was walking into a trap.

The victim was drugged inside the Airbnb, robbed, and left for dead.

The man only regained consciousness on Monday after reportedly being drugged from the early hours of Saturday.

By then, KSh 575,000 had been withdrawn from his bank account through online transactions, while two mobile phones valued at approximately KSh 120,000 were also reported missing.

Mugo claimed the women operate in areas including Kikuyu, Kinoo, Kabete, Regen, Kangemi and Nairobi, while warning members of the public to remain vigilant when socialising with strangers.

The investigator said the matter had been reported at Kinoo Police Station and offered a KSh 100,000 reward to anyone who provides information leading to the arrest of the suspects.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.