Nosy Kenyans capture a video of a mzungu sponsor and his slay queen girlfriend at a lavish beach in Mombasa - Money is good





Friday, October 23, 2026 - Some nosy Kenyans secretly captured a video of a Mzungu sponsor having a great time with his slay queen girlfriend at a lavish beach in Mombasa.

In the video, the foreign man and his pretty girlfriend, who has a body to die for, are seen walking around the beach as they enjoy the cool breeze and the beautiful coastal scenery.

The lovebirds seemed to be enjoying a private moment, unaware that some nosy patrons were recording them from a distance.

However, it was the lady’s model-like body that captured the attention of many after the video made its way onto social media.

Watch the video.

Can't Kenyans mind their business? https://t.co/i1A0e3r2rM — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 23, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.