Nosy Kenyans capture a video of a mzungu sponsor and his slay queen girlfriend at a lavish beach in Mombasa - Money is good

Friday, October 23, 2026 - Some nosy Kenyans secretly captured a video of a Mzungu sponsor having a great time with his slay queen girlfriend at a lavish beach in Mombasa.
In
the video, the foreign man and his pretty girlfriend, who has a body to die
for, are seen walking around the beach as they enjoy the cool breeze and the
beautiful coastal scenery.
The
lovebirds seemed to be enjoying a private moment, unaware that some nosy
patrons were recording them from a distance.
However,
it was the lady’s model-like body that captured the attention of many after the
video made its way onto social media.
Watch
the video.
Can't Kenyans mind their business? https://t.co/i1A0e3r2rM— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 23, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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