SHAME as a sitting Kamba MCA is arrested in connection with mobile phone thefts in Nairobi CBD - DCI labels him a serial thief (PHOTO)





Friday, October 23, 2026 - A trail of mobile phone thefts in Nairobi’s Central Business District has finally caught up with a sitting Member of the County Assembly (MCA), following his arrest by detectives from Kamukunji Police Station.

Acting on actionable intelligence, the detectives swooped on the suspect along Mfangano Street, closing in on a man wanted in connection with a string of reported phone thefts.

The suspect, Cyrus Kisavi Musyoka, the sitting MCA for Ikanga/Kyatune Ward in Kitui County, had been on the detectives’ radar over three separate incidents reported in August and September 2026.

CCTV footage proved instrumental in the investigations, with detectives positively identifying him in connection with the reported incidents.

His arrest also brought to light an outstanding warrant of arrest in a separate case.

The MCA is wanted in Criminal Case No. 112/303/2024 after failing to attend court following his release on bond by Makadara Law Courts, where he had been charged with an offence of stealing.

The suspect is currently in custody undergoing processing ahead of his arraignment in court.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) reiterated that no one is above the law, adding that detectives would continue pursuing suspects and bringing them before the courts to answer to criminal charges, regardless of their position or status in society.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.