Huyu Ni Kaspecial - Netizens react to a video of RAILA JUNIOR embarrassing himself in public! No wonder BABA preferred to keep him out of the public limelight (WATCH)

Monday, October 26, 2026 - The internet is buzzing after a video of the late ODM leader Raila Odinga’s son, Raila Junior, appearing to embarrass himself in public during a function attended by his mother and siblings went viral.
In
the trending video, Junior is seen pulling some unusual dance moves, with some
netizens claiming that he lacked the aura and stage presence associated with
his late father.
His
mother, Mama Ida Odinga, appeared somewhat uneasy as Junior pulled the stunts
in what some online users interpreted as an attempt to entertain the crowd and
emulate his late father.
Some
social media users claimed that Raila had a reason for keeping him out of the
public limelight while he was alive.
Watch
the video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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