Two more suspects arrested over the murder of a 65-year-old granny in Meru - One of the suspects is the deceased’s brother (PHOTOs)





Saturday, October 31, 2026 - Detectives in Meru have arrested two additional suspects believed to have masterminded the murder of 65-year-old Evelyne Mukiri Mbaabu, who was killed inside her home in Kithoka Village, Meru County, on August 7, 2026.

The latest arrests follow investigations that established that the suspects conspired to eliminate the deceased over a longstanding land dispute before hiring the first suspect, Solomon Kathurima Kairemia, to execute the murder.

The two have been identified as Godwin Kimathi, the deceased's brother, and Beth Muthomi, a sister to the first suspect and sister-in-law to the deceased.

Investigators have further established that the suspects maintained contact both before and after the murder, pointing to prior planning and coordination in the commission of the crime.

The latest breakthrough builds on the arrest of Solomon Kathurima Kairemia on September 22, 2026, following intensive investigations into the killing.

The deceased was murdered at approximately 7:20 p.m. while preparing supper alongside her 13-year-old grandson when the assailants struck inside her home.

The two newly arrested suspects have since been arraigned in court, where orders were issued for them to be remanded pending mental assessment.

They are expected to take a plea on November 4, 2026, as investigations into the shocking murder continue.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.