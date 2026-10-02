DRAMA as a well-trained German shepherd dog helps catch a phone-snatching thug in Kileleshwa (VIDEO)





Friday, October 2, 2026 - Drama unfolded in the leafy suburbs of Kileleshwa after a well-trained German shepherd helped foil a phone-snatching incident involving a Chinese national.

The foreigner was walking along one of the roads in the neighbourhood when a motorbike-riding thug snatched his phone and attempted to flee.

Fortunately, a German shepherd being walked nearby by another man sprang into action and chased down the fleeing suspect, helping to halt his escape.

A video shared online shows angry boda boda riders surrounding the suspect and beating him up, while others stripped his motorbike of key parts.

Watch the video of the incident.







