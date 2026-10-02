DRAMA as a well-trained German shepherd dog helps catch a phone-snatching thug in Kileleshwa (VIDEO)

Friday, October 2, 2026 - Drama unfolded in the leafy suburbs of Kileleshwa after a well-trained German shepherd helped foil a phone-snatching incident involving a Chinese national.
The
foreigner was walking along one of the roads in the neighbourhood when a
motorbike-riding thug snatched his phone and attempted to flee.
Fortunately,
a German shepherd being walked nearby by another man sprang into action and
chased down the fleeing suspect, helping to halt his escape.
A video
shared online shows angry boda boda riders surrounding the suspect and beating
him up, while others stripped his motorbike of key parts.
Watch the video of the incident.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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