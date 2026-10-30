JOHO’s former side chick NATALIE TEWA quits the streets after landing a rich Nigerian man - Introduces him to her family! He is a CEO (PHOTOs)





Friday, October 30, 2026 - CS Hassan Joho’s former side chick, Natalie Tewa, is officially off the market after introducing her Nigerian lover to her family.

Tewa has released behind-the-scenes videos from her traditional wedding celebrations with the Nigerian man, showing the outfits, dancing, and family gatherings that marked the occasion.

In one of the clips, she can be heard saying: “Yesss, I’m gonna marry a Nigerian and you gonna wear gele to my wedding.”

Tewa’s husband is called Seun Rasheed and is the founder of Souk Farms, a company that supplies Rwandan-grown produce to supermarkets in Europe and the Middle East.

The two had been dating for quite some time while keeping their love life under wraps until recently, when she finally made their relationship official by introducing him to her family.

See photos and video.

















JOHO's former side chick, Natalie Tewa, is off the market. She recently held her traditional wedding to a Nigerian businessman. https://t.co/rD0dizz2Vd — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 30, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.