SAKAJA Anakula Mali Safi! His Tanzanian side chick shares another photo parading her voluptuous figure - Sends a cryptic message to her critics (PHOTO)







Friday, October 30, 2026 - Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja’s Tanzanian side chick, Glory Lyimo, has shared a cryptic message on her Instagram account after the governor was accused of looting county funds to sponsor her lavish lifestyle.

She posted a photo parading her voluptuous figure and captioned it, “Leave people’s lives the way you left school.”

The message may have been directed at her critics, who have been talking about her romantic relationship with the governor and claims surrounding her lavish lifestyle.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.