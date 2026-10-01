Gen- Z lady sparks an online conversation after sharing a video at the graveyard mourning her deceased mother - Hii Generation iko na Mambo (WATCH)





Thursday, October 1, 2026 - A Gen-Z lady has left social media users talking after sharing a video of herself mourning her late mother in a unique way.

In the video, the grieving lady is seen holding a bouquet of flowers and dancing around her mother’s grave as she paid her last respects.

She recorded the video and shared it online moments after her mother was laid to rest.

Her actions sparked reactions online, with some social media users expressing concern and suggesting that she may need support from people close to her as she grieves.

Others, however, noted that people mourn differently and urged social media users not to judge her based on the video.

Watch the trending video below.

I am learning so much from Gen Z's. This is how the young lady is mourning the departure of her mom. She just buried her. pic.twitter.com/7nWK2dELXL — General Assweto🍷🍾❤️ (@Asswetooo) September 30, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.