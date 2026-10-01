From a ‘good boy’ in high school to a cross-dresser – Openly Gay man sparks a buzz with his transformation (PHOTOs)







Thursday, October 1, 2026 - An openly gay man has left social media users talking after sharing photos showing his transformation over the years.

In high school, he appeared to be a “good boy”, only for him to undergo a massive transformation later in life after joining the LGBTQ community.

He now dresses like a lady and, despite online criticism, continues to live his life unapologetically.

His photos have sparked mixed reactions online, with social media users commenting on how much he has changed over the years.

See photos.





























The Kenyan DAILY POST.