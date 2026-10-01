Defiant RUTO fires back at Senator SIFUNA over DANGOTE Lamu Refinery Contract demand - "He Has Been Sent by the Sponsor"





Thursday, October 01, 2026 - President William Ruto has slammed Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna over his demand for the disclosure of agreements signed between the government and the Dangote Group for the proposed Ksh2.2 trillion Lamu Refinery project.

Speaking on Thursday, October 1, Ruto accused Sifuna of acting on behalf of unnamed sponsors, claiming the senator's push for access to the contract documents was driven by ulterior motives rather than public interest.

The President alleged that individuals behind the demand were seeking an opportunity to frustrate billionaire businessman Aliko Dangote and potentially extort him, similar to what he claimed happened when the Nigerian tycoon previously explored establishing a cement factory in Kenya.

"I heard Mr Empty, one of 'Shiny Things', asking about the agreements between the government and the Dangote Group on the Lamu Refinery.

"I looked at him and realised that first, he has been sent by the sponsor," Ruto said.

Ruto maintained that there are established parliamentary procedures for obtaining such documents but insisted that some people were interested in accessing the agreements for the wrong reasons.

"If you want the agreement, you know the procedure to ask for it through Parliament.

"However, I know that you want the agreement so that you subject Dangote to what you did to him the other time," the President stated.

He further warned that his administration would not allow anyone to derail the refinery project, accusing critics of using intimidation tactics that previously discouraged investors.

Ruto's remarks came a day after Sifuna questioned the lack of public scrutiny surrounding the refinery deal.

Sifuna argued that Kenyans deserve to know the commitments made by the government before the mega project proceeds.

Speaking during the refinery's groundbreaking ceremony, Dangote announced that the project is expected to be completed within 40 months.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.