DJ MO tries to hide his side chick after his car broke down around Kahawa West in broad daylight - An eyewitness exposes him! SIZE 8 is married to a serial womanizer







Thursday, October 22, 2026 - Controversial gospel disc jockey Sammy Muraya, better known as DJ MO, was reportedly spotted in the company of a lady believed to be his side chick after his car broke down in Kahawa West at around 9 a.m.

According to a source, MO locked the lady inside his car as mechanics worked for hours to fix the vehicle.

At around 2 p.m., after the mechanical problems persisted, MO reportedly decided to hail an Uber.

The lady, who was said to be keen on keeping a low profile, reportedly tried to hide her face with a cap as she boarded the cab alongside MO.

DJ MO has previously been exposed for cheating on his celebrity wife, Size 8, with multiple slay queens.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.