She drinks from Monday to Sunday - MOSIRIA exposes Nairobi County CEC for Health SUZANNE SILANTOI over incompetence and reveals she is one of SAKAJA’s office girlfriends (VIDEO)





Thursday, October 22, 2026 - Ousted Nairobi County Government official Geoffrey Mosiria has come out guns blazing, accusing County Executive Committee Member (CECM) for Health Suzanne Silantoi of incompetence.

Speaking on the Iko Nini podcast, Mosiria claimed that Silantoi was a serial drunkard who missed key meetings with investors and stakeholders in the health sector.

He further alleged that she drinks from Monday to Sunday.

“She would miss key meetings with investors and stakeholders in the health sector,” Mosiria claimed during the interview.

Mosiria was fired after falling out with Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja, and his latest remarks appear to have escalated the war of words between the former county official and the county leadership.

He went on to accuse the youthful CEC of abusing her office, further claiming that she was involved in a romantic relationship with the governor.

























Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.



