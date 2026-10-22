Another BEN 10 records a video shamelessly goofing around with his MUMAMA and pampering her like a teenage girl (WATCH)

Thursday, October 22, 2026 - Yet another Ben 10 has sparked an online buzz after sharing a video of himself goofing around with an older woman, amid growing attention on young men dating older women.
In
the trending video, the young man is seen pampering the “mumama” like a teenage
girl as they share playful moments together.
The
woman also appears to enjoy the attention, with the pair seemingly comfortable
in each other’s company as they joke around for the camera.
However,
their apparent age difference has left social media users talking, with the
video triggering fresh conversations about relationships between younger men
and older women.
Watch the video here: LINK>>>
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
1 Comments
We have a major societal problem when young boys shamelessly sleep with ihetis, older than their mums and older women shamelessly open their legs to boys the age of their wanjukuusReplyDelete