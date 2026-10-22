Another BEN 10 records a video shamelessly goofing around with his MUMAMA and pampering her like a teenage girl (WATCH)







Thursday, October 22, 2026 - Yet another Ben 10 has sparked an online buzz after sharing a video of himself goofing around with an older woman, amid growing attention on young men dating older women.

In the trending video, the young man is seen pampering the “mumama” like a teenage girl as they share playful moments together.

The woman also appears to enjoy the attention, with the pair seemingly comfortable in each other’s company as they joke around for the camera.

However, their apparent age difference has left social media users talking, with the video triggering fresh conversations about relationships between younger men and older women.

Watch the video here: LINK>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST.