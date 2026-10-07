



Wednesday, October 7, 2026 - A motorist recorded a video of a traffic police officer turning down a bribe after arresting him for flouting traffic rules.

While a majority of traffic officers are fond of asking for bribes after arresting motorists who break traffic rules, this officer refused to take a bribe and ordered the motorist to drive to the police station.

In the video, the motorist is heard trying to convince the officer to accept the bribe.

“Chukua mia saba. Nisaidie tu kama mwanaume,” the motorist pleads.

However, the officer turns down the bribe, insisting that the motorist should follow the law.

Watch the video.

Man records a traffic police officer turning down a bribe after arresting him over a traffic offence https://t.co/pqgrwLKI2d — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 7, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST