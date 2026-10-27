Mwingi Central MP GIDEON MULYUNGI’s ex-wife, DOREEN MAJALA, supports Mercy Masika’s "Becoming a Wife" masterclass - Says she aspires to get married again and have her first child after her marriage with the skirt-chasing MP crumbled







Tuesday, October 27, 2026 - Former NTV anchor and Mwingi Central MP Gideon Mulyungi’s ex-wife, Doreen Majala, has weighed in on Reverend Mercy Masika’s upcoming masterclass on godly marriage, which has sparked heated debate on social media.

Taking to her X account, Majala threw her support behind Mercy Masika’s event, saying she still believes in marriage despite her own marriage to the controversial MP having crumbled.

Majala revealed that she aspires to get married again and have her first child within marriage, insisting that she still believes in the institution despite the challenges she has experienced in her personal life.

“The uproar over Mercy Masika’s ‘Becoming a Wife’ masterclass reflects how differently today’s society views marriage. Respectfully, to each their own. Marriage is beautiful IF it is based on shared values, vision, mutual respect and ACCOUNTABILITY,” she wrote.

She went on to make her personal position on marriage clear, saying she hopes to start a family within a marriage.

“Personally, I aspire to be married and to have my first child in a marriage as a foundation. I firmly subscribe to the idea that ‘Fahari ya mwanamke ni ndoa,’” Majala added.

Majala divorced her ex-husband following a severe domestic dispute.

Majala walked out of her matrimonial home in Karen on the night of February 26, 2018.

She later revealed that she fled in the middle of the night carrying only a handbag after a brutal assault that left her with head and ear injuries.

According to court testimonies, the altercation began after the MP brought a 16-year-old girl into their home, who subsequently disrespected Majala.

Majala disclosed that she had endured three years of domestic abuse prior to making the definitive choice to leave.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.