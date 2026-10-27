Mwingi Central MP GIDEON MULYUNGI’s ex-wife, DOREEN MAJALA, supports Mercy Masika’s "Becoming a Wife" masterclass - Says she aspires to get married again and have her first child after her marriage with the skirt-chasing MP crumbled

Tuesday, October 27, 2026 - Former NTV anchor and Mwingi Central MP Gideon Mulyungi’s ex-wife, Doreen Majala, has weighed in on Reverend Mercy Masika’s upcoming masterclass on godly marriage, which has sparked heated debate on social media.
Taking to her X account,
Majala threw her support behind Mercy Masika’s event, saying she still believes
in marriage despite her own marriage to the controversial MP having crumbled.
Majala revealed that she
aspires to get married again and have her first child within marriage,
insisting that she still believes in the institution despite the challenges she
has experienced in her personal life.
“The uproar over Mercy
Masika’s ‘Becoming a Wife’ masterclass reflects how differently today’s society
views marriage. Respectfully, to each their own. Marriage is beautiful IF it is
based on shared values, vision, mutual respect and ACCOUNTABILITY,” she wrote.
She went on to make her
personal position on marriage clear, saying she hopes to start a family within
a marriage.
“Personally, I aspire to be
married and to have my first child in a marriage as a foundation. I firmly
subscribe to the idea that ‘Fahari ya mwanamke ni ndoa,’” Majala added.
Majala divorced her ex-husband following a severe domestic dispute.
Majala walked out of her
matrimonial home in Karen on the night of February 26, 2018.
She later revealed that she
fled in the middle of the night carrying only a handbag
after a brutal assault that left her with head and ear injuries.
According to court
testimonies, the altercation began after the MP brought a 16-year-old girl into
their home, who subsequently disrespected Majala.
Majala disclosed that she had endured three years of domestic abuse prior to making the definitive choice to leave.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
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