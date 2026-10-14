A well-endowed shopkeeper devises a cheeky method to attract male customers - Gives a 360-degree turn whenever men buy from her shop (VIDEO)





Wednesday, October 14, 2026 - A well-endowed small-scale trader has come up with an unusual way of attracting male customers to her shop, where she sells a variety of snacks and foodstuffs.

The enterprising lady has turned her appearance and cheeky customer service into a marketing strategy, drawing attention from male shoppers.

Dressed in figure-hugging outfits, the shopkeeper is seen giving male customers a 360-degree turn whenever they make purchases, leaving some of them visibly excited by the unexpected entertainment.

In the video circulating online, several men who visit the shop appear thrilled as the lady serves them while showing off her figure.

Watch the video below.

If you buy things from her, she'll give you 360 😭 Hear this finished man dey beg😂💔 https://t.co/K1vsdonMnp — 𝕀𝕒́𝕟 ✞ (@Ianswago) October 9, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.