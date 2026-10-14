Two suspected abductors riding in a Harrier confronted by members of the public - See the trick they use! That LADY looks suspicious (VIDEO)

Wednesday, October 14, 2026 - Two suspects, a man and a woman, have been confronted by members of the public over claims that they were involved in an abduction scheme.
Reports
indicate that the duo had been moving around residential estates in a Toyota
Harrier, pretending to be lost and asking unsuspecting members of the public
for directions.
The
suspects are accused of using the trick to lure potential victims into their
vehicle under the pretext of seeking assistance.
According
to the claims, those who were convinced to enter the car were abducted, with
their loved ones later asked to pay a ransom for their release.
Members
of the public were captured confronting the two suspects after they reportedly
got wind of their alleged criminal activities.
The
incident has raised concerns, with members of the public urged to remain
vigilant when approached by strangers asking for directions or assistance.
Watch
the video below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
1 Comments
Discipline them first then take them to police stationReplyDelete