Two suspected abductors riding in a Harrier confronted by members of the public - See the trick they use! That LADY looks suspicious (VIDEO)







Wednesday, October 14, 2026 - Two suspects, a man and a woman, have been confronted by members of the public over claims that they were involved in an abduction scheme.

Reports indicate that the duo had been moving around residential estates in a Toyota Harrier, pretending to be lost and asking unsuspecting members of the public for directions.

The suspects are accused of using the trick to lure potential victims into their vehicle under the pretext of seeking assistance.

According to the claims, those who were convinced to enter the car were abducted, with their loved ones later asked to pay a ransom for their release.

Members of the public were captured confronting the two suspects after they reportedly got wind of their alleged criminal activities.

The incident has raised concerns, with members of the public urged to remain vigilant when approached by strangers asking for directions or assistance.

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.