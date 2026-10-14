US Journalist ROB FINNERTY eats humble pie and apologises to Kenyans live on air over Nairobi remark - "I Truly Do Hope That You Forgive Me"

Wednesday, October 14, 2026 - American journalist Rob Finnerty has been forced to issue a live on-air apology after a wave of backlash from Kenyans angered by his condescending comparison of Nairobi to a declining New York City
The Newsmax host came under intense criticism after
suggesting that New York City was beginning to resemble Nairobi as a result of
immigration from third-world countries.
During a live broadcast on Wednesday, October 14, Finnerty
admitted that his remarks were inappropriate and acknowledged that they had
offended Kenyans both at home and abroad.
“While discussing my concerns about New York City turning
into a third-world city under the new mayor, I compared what New York City has
become to the city of Nairobi, which was just wrong,” he said.
The apology followed days of outrage on social media, with
Kenyan users demanding that the journalist retract his statement on the same
platform where it was made.
Although Finnerty had earlier apologised on social media,
many Kenyans insisted that an online statement was not enough.
Addressing viewers during the broadcast, Finnerty conceded
that his comments unfairly portrayed Nairobi and failed to reflect the
responsibility expected of a journalist.
“Nairobi, which is in Kenya, is a largely Christian nation,
and I know my comments offended a lot of really good people who live there and
all over the world, and for that, I am truly sorry,” he said.
He went further, praising the Kenyan capital and describing
it as a city experiencing significant growth.
“It’s a stupid comparison to make, frankly, because unlike
so many other cities all over the world, Nairobi is actually thriving,”
Finnerty added, noting that the city has become a hub for business, technology,
education and tourism.
The controversy stems from a Newsmax segment aired on
October 9, during which Finnerty argued that immigration had changed the
character of some American cities.
“They move to blue sanctuary cities, and the cities then
start to look more like Nairobi than New York City,” he said.
Following the fierce backlash, Finnerty accepted
responsibility for his comments and appealed directly to Kenyans for
forgiveness.
“No community deserves to be unfairly characterised or insulted.
I would be upset too, and I’m sorry.”
“Even though you
might not like me, I truly do hope that you forgive me.” He concluded.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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