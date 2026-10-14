US Journalist ROB FINNERTY eats humble pie and apologises to Kenyans live on air over Nairobi remark - "I Truly Do Hope That You Forgive Me"





Wednesday, October 14, 2026 - American journalist Rob Finnerty has been forced to issue a live on-air apology after a wave of backlash from Kenyans angered by his condescending comparison of Nairobi to a declining New York City

The Newsmax host came under intense criticism after suggesting that New York City was beginning to resemble Nairobi as a result of immigration from third-world countries.

During a live broadcast on Wednesday, October 14, Finnerty admitted that his remarks were inappropriate and acknowledged that they had offended Kenyans both at home and abroad.

“While discussing my concerns about New York City turning into a third-world city under the new mayor, I compared what New York City has become to the city of Nairobi, which was just wrong,” he said.

The apology followed days of outrage on social media, with Kenyan users demanding that the journalist retract his statement on the same platform where it was made.

Although Finnerty had earlier apologised on social media, many Kenyans insisted that an online statement was not enough.

Addressing viewers during the broadcast, Finnerty conceded that his comments unfairly portrayed Nairobi and failed to reflect the responsibility expected of a journalist.

“Nairobi, which is in Kenya, is a largely Christian nation, and I know my comments offended a lot of really good people who live there and all over the world, and for that, I am truly sorry,” he said.

He went further, praising the Kenyan capital and describing it as a city experiencing significant growth.

“It’s a stupid comparison to make, frankly, because unlike so many other cities all over the world, Nairobi is actually thriving,” Finnerty added, noting that the city has become a hub for business, technology, education and tourism.

The controversy stems from a Newsmax segment aired on October 9, during which Finnerty argued that immigration had changed the character of some American cities.

“They move to blue sanctuary cities, and the cities then start to look more like Nairobi than New York City,” he said.

Following the fierce backlash, Finnerty accepted responsibility for his comments and appealed directly to Kenyans for forgiveness.

“No community deserves to be unfairly characterised or insulted. I would be upset too, and I’m sorry.”

“Even though you might not like me, I truly do hope that you forgive me.” He concluded.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.