Ya Kwanza Ni Starter - Trending video of Kenyan WAMAMA confessing their love for MECHI!



Monday, September 28, 2026 - Some Kenyan women who appear to be in their late 40s and early 50s are trending after being captured on video confessing their love for “Mechi.”

The women openly said that for a marriage to remain stable, men should be energetic enough to satisfy their wives’ needs.

“Ya Kwanza Ni Starter. Haijengi Boma,” the women said, sparking an online buzz over their bold confessions.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST. 

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