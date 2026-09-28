Concerns over a decently dressed LADY found stranded in Roysambu, appearing disoriented; she can’t speak! Was she drugged? (VIDEO)





Monday, September 28, 2026 - An alarm has been raised on social media after a young lady was found stranded near a bus stage in Roysambu.

According to the person who recorded and shared the video online, the lady appeared disoriented and had spent the whole day in the same spot.

She couldn’t speak when approached by passersby, raising concern over what might have happened to her.

Her video was shared on social media in the hope of reconnecting her with friends and family members.

It remains unclear what caused her condition, with some questioning whether she could have been drugged after a night out, while others raised concern about her mental well-being.

Watch the video.



