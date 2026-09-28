Heartbreaking VIDEO of infamous Tiktok Mubaba, PATRICK MBACIO, lamenting how he faced stigma after rumours emerged that he had contracted Homa Kubwa - Even Mama Fuas avoided him! May His Soul Rest in Peace





Monday, September 28, 2026 - Controversial social media personality Patrick Mbacio had recorded a video narrating how he faced stigma after rumours emerged that he had contracted ‘Homa Kubwa’, following his deteriorating health.

In the video, which has resurfaced after his death, Mbacio is seen overwhelmed with emotions as he narrates how women avoided him like the plague after rumours about his HIV status spread online like wildfire.

Mbacio claimed that even Mama Fuas, who used to help him with menial jobs, stopped contacting him because of the stigma associated with the virus.

Mbacio was found dead at his Nakuru home after battling ill health.

Watch the video.



