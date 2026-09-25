PHOTO! Meet MP SAMUEL ATANDI’s wife, SALLY - He is cheating on her with Akothee’s sister, CEBBIE KOKS! CEBBIE shamelessly accessed her matrimonial bed

Friday, September 25, 2026 - Alego Usonga Member of Parliament Samuel Atandi is reportedly cheating on his wife, Sally, with Cebbie Koks, a controversial social media personality and younger sister of Akothee.
According to a source, Cebbie has been disrespecting
Atandi’s wife, even accessing her matrimonial bed.
Sally is said to have confronted Cebbie over the disrespect.
A photo of Sally has since surfaced online.
Despite her husband’s prominence, she prefers to keep a low
profile.
See her photo below.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
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