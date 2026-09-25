PHOTO! Meet MP SAMUEL ATANDI’s wife, SALLY - He is cheating on her with Akothee’s sister, CEBBIE KOKS! CEBBIE shamelessly accessed her matrimonial bed







Friday, September 25, 2026 - Alego Usonga Member of Parliament Samuel Atandi is reportedly cheating on his wife, Sally, with Cebbie Koks, a controversial social media personality and younger sister of Akothee.

According to a source, Cebbie has been disrespecting Atandi’s wife, even accessing her matrimonial bed.

Sally is said to have confronted Cebbie over the disrespect.

A photo of Sally has since surfaced online.

Despite her husband’s prominence, she prefers to keep a low profile.

See her photo below.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.