Video shows the moment DCI officers intercepted armed thugs behind robberies targeting motorists along the Mtito Andei-Voi highway - It was like a scene out of an action movie (WATCH)

Tuesday, September 22, 2026 - Motorists were treated to a dramatic incident at Maungu along the busy Mtito Andei-Voi Highway after detectives intercepted four suspects believed to be behind a spate of armed robberies targeting motorists along the highway.
Four suspects, Dennis Kibet Nyamu, Collins Metro, Dennis
Kimutai Sang, and Nasra Kibet, were riding in a private vehicle, unaware that
detectives were hunting them down.
They were cornered in the middle of the highway and ordered
to lie down as DCI officers brandished their firearms and fired in the air.
The suspects obliged and refrained from exchanging fire with
the officers, leading to their arrest.
Police recovered a shotgun, a Beretta pistol, and ammunition
from the suspects.
Watch the video.
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