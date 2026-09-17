LYNDAH KEBATI and her mother abandoned their father when he fell sick and his first wife took care of him until his death - ‘Walisema Hawawezi Panguza Mtu Mzima Mavi’ - Details emerge





Thursday, September 17, 2026 - Details have emerged about the family drama surrounding the funeral of the father of renowned content creator Lyndah Kebati, who is trending after being captured on camera attacking her father’s first wife and children.

According to reports, Lyndah is the daughter of the deceased’s second wife, who allegedly abandoned him after he fell sick and could no longer take care of himself.

The elderly man was reportedly taken in by his first family and relatives, who took care of him for more than three years before his death.

It is alleged that the deceased had separated from his first wife for more than 28 years before returning to his family after he was abandoned by his second wife.

Further reports indicate that the second wife had taken control of the deceased’s pension after he retired from KPLC, but later left him when his deteriorating health made him dependent on others.

Lyndah’s mother left the burden to the first wife, saying that she could not take care of a grown man who needed help with basic personal needs.

The deceased later passed away, prompting his first family and extended relatives to organize his final send-off.

Lyndah, her sister, and mother reportedly never visited their father during the period he was being cared for by his first family and only appeared during his funeral, where she was captured on viral video ranting at members of the first family.





The Kenyan DAILY POST