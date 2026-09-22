Woman cries out on social media after husband divorces her for cheating just once in 10 years - “10yrs of marriage and he forgets me like I mean nothing’ (LOOK)







Tuesday, September 22, 2026 - A woman has sparked debate online after sharing her emotional account of how her husband ended their 10-year marriage following a single cheating incident.

In a viral post, the woman said she cheated “ONCE” during their decade together, but claimed her husband immediately walked away without giving her a chance to explain.

“He vanished like I was some kind of monster,” she wrote, adding that there was “No conversation. No ‘let’s work through this.’”

According to the woman, the divorce happened two years ago, but she has continued pleading for reconciliation.

She said she spent “TWO YEARS” apologising, requesting and crying while her former husband refused to listen.

“10yrs of marriage… and he forgets me like I mean nothing?” she lamented.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.