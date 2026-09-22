"Nitakueka Vizuri" - A millennial Kenyan LADY shares a video hitting on a Gen-Z man (WATCH)

Tuesday, September 22, 2026 - A millennial lady has stunned netizens after sharing a video of herself approaching a Gen-Z man and flirting with him.
In
the video, the lady, who appears to be in her 30s, is heard asking the young
man whether he was single.
The
seemingly shy man said he was not in a relationship, and as the conversation
flowed, the lady instructed him to kiss her on the cheek.
She
also promised to give him a good life and went ahead and sent him some money
via M-Pesa.
She
also promised to invite him to her house and cook chicken for him.
Watch the hilarious video.
A lady shares a video shooting her shot to a Gen Z pic.twitter.com/7XISocEVLZ— The Nairobi Times (@TheNairobiTimez) September 22, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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