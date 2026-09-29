Veteran Kenyan rapper CMB PREZZO opens up about dark period after divorce - "I Had So Many Things I Could Not Comprehend"





Tuesday, September 29, 2026 - Veteran Kenyan rapper Jackson Ngechu Makini, popularly known as CMB Prezzo, has opened up about one of the most difficult periods of his life, confessing that he struggled to move on for nearly a year after separating from his ex-wife.

The outspoken rapper revealed the separation happened at a time when he was also raising his first-born daughter, making it even harder for him to process what was happening.

“When I separated from my ex-wife, for like one year, I was stagnant.

“And I had my first-born daughter at the time.

“So there were so many things I could not comprehend at that time,” Prezzo said.

The rapper disclosed that when he tied the knot in 2008 at the age of 28, he distanced himself from many friends because he felt they could no longer relate to his new responsibilities.

“Wakati nilifanya ndoa nilifuta marafiki kama mia.

“Ilikua kama wewe huna familia au hauna majukumu then mimi na wewe hakuna kitu tunaongea,” he said.

Prezzo noted that the marriage eventually fell apart, leaving him to deal with the emotional weight of separation while also navigating parenthood.

“Harusi yangu ilikua 2008. I was 28 years old. So when things didn’t work out na kulikua na mtoto hapo in between it was just crazy,” he recalled.

He admitted that the experience was overwhelming because he had never faced such challenges before.

“Everything I was going through was first-hand,” he said.

Prezzo said the painful chapter pushed him into deep self-reflection and strengthened his faith as he tried to rebuild his life after the divorce.

“I am not a perfect person but nilimwangalia Mungu nikauliza nini nilikosea,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.