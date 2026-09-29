Kalenjin LADY ambushed by armed thugs riding in a private vehicle and robbed of Ksh 1.7 million, shortly after withdrawing the money from bank - Was this an inside job?







Tuesday, September 29, 2026 - A woman identified as Carolyn Jemutai and her friend, Julious Langat, were ambushed by armed men and robbed of KSh1.7 million shortly after withdrawing the money from two banks in Kitale.

According to an OB report, the incident happened on Friday at around 3pm after Jemutai and Langat withdrew a total of KSh1.7 million from KCB Bank and DTB Bank in Kitale town.

The two were travelling home in a silver Toyota Fielder when they were intercepted near their estate by another vehicle.

A group of armed men reportedly alighted from the vehicle, with one of them pointing a gun at Langat before hitting him with a metal rod.

The assailants then made away with the entire KSh1.7 million in cash, two mobile phones- a Tecno Camon 40 and Tecno Camon 49- three ATM cards and the victims’ national identity cards.

Police have since launched investigations into the robbery and are pursuing leads to identify and apprehend the suspects.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.