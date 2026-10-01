AIPCA pastor accused of using a car bought for him by congregants to ferry young ladies and married women to lodgings - Involved in an accident (PHOTOs)

Thursday, October 1, 2026 - An AIPCA pastor has been accused of misusing a vehicle that was bought for him by congregants, with claims that he used it to ferry young ladies and married women to lodgings.
The allegations were made in a social media post, where the
pastor was accused of turning the vehicle into a means of meeting women for
secret escapades.
According to the post, congregants had bought the vehicle
for the pastor to use in church ministry, but he became distant and started
using it to entertain women.
The person behind the post claimed that the pastor would
arrive at church every Sunday with a different woman who was neither a church
member nor his wife.
The post further alleged that the pastor had been involved
in romantic affairs with several young women in the church, prompting the youth
committee to take action after complaints from parents.
It was also alleged that two young women became pregnant and
were pressured into terminating their pregnancies.
The pastor was recently involved in an accident, and the
person behind the post claimed that the incident was a warning from God for him
to change his ways.
See the full post below.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments