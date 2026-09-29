Spotted in the streets of Nairobi CBD at night - Heavily intoxicated LADY gets wild after leaving the club - Was she drugged? Her male company looks suspicious (VIDEO)





Tuesday, September 29, 2026 - Concerns have been raised on social media after a heavily intoxicated lady was captured on camera behaving strangely after leaving a club in Nairobi CBD.

In the video, the lady is seen wailing and falling on the tarmac as some men who were in her company try to lift her.

One of the men is also seen grabbing her phone and walking away, raising further questions about what was happening.

The video taken by a passerby and shared on social media has sparked reactions online, with many noting that the lady did not appear to be in her right state of mind and wondering whether she might have been drugged.

Watch the video and be the judge.

Heavily intoxicated LADY gets wild after leaving a city club - Was she drugged? pic.twitter.com/l5RvkCw2DA — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 29, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.