DRAMA and confusion as elderly man reportedly dies inside Fahari Triple Hotel in Nairobi CBD after overdosing on pills - Crowd mills around (VIDEOs)

Tuesday, September 29, 2026 - Curious city residents milled around Fahari Triple Hotel, located along Sheikh Karume Road in Nairobi CBD, after word got out that an elderly man had died inside one of the rooms.
According
to reports, the man had allegedly overdosed on pills during a private escapade.
The
incident happened during rush hour, as most city residents were heading home,
attracting huge crowds.
Videos
shared on social media show police officers collecting the body as members of
the public whisper in the background, with each one of them giving conflicting
accounts of what exactly happened.
The
circumstances surrounding the man's reported death remain unclear.
Watch the videos.
DRAMA and confusion as elderly man reportedly dies inside Fahari Triple Hotel in Nairobi CBD after overdosing on pills pic.twitter.com/AumsjIHUP5— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 29, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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