Slay Queens go wild at Klassique Lounge in Nyeri - These are future wives and mothers! Mungu Baba (VIDEOs)





Sunday, September 27, 2026 - Two slay queens stole the show at Klassique Lounge, a newly launched club in Nyeri that has been attracting youthful revelers, most of them college and university students from the surrounding area.

Rocking figure-hugging outfits, the ladies left little to the imagination as they partied the night away, drawing attention from male revelers.

Their energetic dance moves sparked reactions online, with some netizens jokingly wondering whether these were the future wives and mothers.

Watch the videos.

Slay Queens go wild at Klassique Lounge in Nyeri pic.twitter.com/3FsMoW2iBK — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 27, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.