Slay Queens go wild at Klassique Lounge in Nyeri - These are future wives and mothers! Mungu Baba (VIDEOs)

Sunday, September 27, 2026 - Two slay queens stole the show at Klassique Lounge, a newly launched club in Nyeri that has been attracting youthful revelers, most of them college and university students from the surrounding area.
Rocking figure-hugging outfits, the ladies
left little to the imagination as they partied the night away, drawing
attention from male revelers.
Their energetic dance moves sparked reactions
online, with some netizens jokingly wondering whether these were the future
wives and mothers.
Watch the videos.
Slay Queens go wild at Klassique Lounge in Nyeri pic.twitter.com/3FsMoW2iBK— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 27, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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