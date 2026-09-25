SHOCKER! See what this man (PICTURED) did to TABITHA MUTHONI’s elder sister after waylaying her as she was going home! May Her Soul Rest In Peace

Friday, September 25, 2026 - A lady identified as Tabitha Muthoni is crying for justice after a man did the unthinkable to her elder sister as she was going home after running errands.
The suspect waylaid Tabitha’s sister, attacked her with a
hammer, and eventually overpowered her.
Six other men are said to have joined him and subjected her
to a traumatic ordeal before she lost her life.
The prime suspect was later smoked out of his hideout by a
mob and beaten up.
He was rescued by police officers and is currently in
custody as investigations into the tragic incident continue.
See his photo below.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments