SHOCKER! See what this man (PICTURED) did to TABITHA MUTHONI’s elder sister after waylaying her as she was going home! May Her Soul Rest In Peace


Friday, September 25, 2026 - A lady identified as Tabitha Muthoni is crying for justice after a man did the unthinkable to her elder sister as she was going home after running errands.

The suspect waylaid Tabitha’s sister, attacked her with a hammer, and eventually overpowered her.

Six other men are said to have joined him and subjected her to a traumatic ordeal before she lost her life.

The prime suspect was later smoked out of his hideout by a mob and beaten up.

He was rescued by police officers and is currently in custody as investigations into the tragic incident continue.

See his photo below.


The Kenyan DAILY POST.

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