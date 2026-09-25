KIZZA BESIGYE's wife defends meeting and praising RUTO in New York despite BESIGYE's continued detention in Uganda after he was abducted in Kenya.





Friday, September 25, 2026 - UNAIDS Executive Director Winnie Byanyima has defended her decision to meet President William Ruto during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

In a statement, Byanyima responded to criticism from social media users who questioned her meeting with Ruto.

At the same time, she continues to push for answers regarding the continued detention of her husband, Ugandan opposition leader Kizza Besigye, who was abducted in Nairobi on November 16, 2024, while visiting Kenya for the launch of Martha Karua's memoir and handed over to Ugandan authorities.

On November 20, 2024, he was arraigned before a military court and has been incarcerated since.

Byanyima said her work as the head of UNAIDS involves engaging governments, business leaders and other stakeholders to advance critical health initiatives, including efforts to combat HIV/AIDS and Ebola, prevent future pandemics and strengthen Africa's health sovereignty.

“I am at work, meeting governments, business and other leaders to end AIDS and Ebola, prevent future pandemics and advance Africa’s health sovereignty.

“There is no leader whose hand I will not shake in pursuit of that work,” she stated.

At the same time, Byanyima maintained her longstanding position that Besigye was abducted in Nairobi by Ugandan security operatives before being transferred to Uganda, where he remains in detention.

She called on President Yoweri Museveni and his son, Muhoozi Kainerugaba, to end what she described as political persecution and release Besigye alongside other political prisoners.

She also defended Kenyans demanding accountability, saying they were justified in seeking answers on whether Kenyan security agencies played any role in the alleged abduction.

The criticism emerged after Byanyima shared details of her meeting with Ruto on the sidelines of UNGA in New York, where she praised his role as the African Union Champion for Local Manufacturing of Medical Products.

She said Africa must increase domestic production of medicines and health technologies.

During the meeting, Byanyima said she raised Besigye’s continued detention and urged African leaders to oppose abductions, political persecution and human rights violations while upholding the rule of law across the continent.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.