Sharp Boy Busted! A man who has been masquerading as a DCI officer in Kilimani and harassing boda boda riders cornered and a fake gun recovered from him (VIDEO)







Tuesday, September 22, 2026 - A dramatic incident unfolded along Ole Dume Road in Kilimani after a middle-aged man who had been masquerading as a DCI officer and extorting money from boda boda riders was busted.

The angry riders ganged up on the suspect after discovering that he was an impersonator and seized a fake gun from him.

In the video, one of the riders confronts the man, reminding him that he recently harassed him while pretending to be a DCI officer.

“Unakumbuka ukianiambia wewe ni DCI?” the rider is heard saying as he rained kicks and blows on the suspect, leaving him writhing in pain as he begged for mercy.

The suspect was later handed over to the police.

Watch the video.

A man who has been masquerading as a DCI officer in Kilimani and harassing boda boda riders was cornered, and a fake gun recovered from him pic.twitter.com/iP2u6VCMYA — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 22, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.