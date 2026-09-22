Pastor KANYARI comes to the rescue of a Meru lady who went viral after her private video leaked online - Gifts her Ksh 100,000! Alikua Anauza Kasusu Online





Tuesday, September 22, 2026 - Controversial city preacher Victor Kanyari, the founder of Salvation Healing Ministries Church, has come to the rescue of a young lady from Meru whose private video leaked online and spread like wildfire.

The lady had been selling private videos online as she desperately looked for money to pay her college fees.

Kanyari stumbled upon the trending video and reached out to her.

He then gifted her Ksh 100,000 to help her start a business and turn her life around.

The lady visited Kanyari’s church last Sunday to thank him for transforming her life.

She also revealed that she secured a job after completing school.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.