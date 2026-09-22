Pastor KANYARI comes to the rescue of a Meru lady who went viral after her private video leaked online - Gifts her Ksh 100,000! Alikua Anauza Kasusu Online

Tuesday, September 22, 2026 - Controversial city preacher Victor Kanyari, the founder of Salvation Healing Ministries Church, has come to the rescue of a young lady from Meru whose private video leaked online and spread like wildfire.
The
lady had been selling private videos online as she desperately looked for money
to pay her college fees.
Kanyari
stumbled upon the trending video and reached out to her.
He
then gifted her Ksh 100,000 to help her start a business and turn her life
around.
The
lady visited Kanyari’s church last Sunday to thank him for transforming her
life.
She
also revealed that she secured a job after completing school.
Watch
the video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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