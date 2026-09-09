Reactions as curvy Citizen TV host appears to flirt with CS JOHO during a one-on-one interview - Check out her body language (VIDEO)





Wednesday, September 9, 2026 - A female host at Citizen TV has set social media abuzz after she appeared to flirt with Mining CS Hassan Joho during a one-on-one interview.

The curvy host ambushed Joho as he was walking out of the studio and delved into his private life, asking about his hobbies and other personal preferences.

Her body language and outfit left social media users talking, with some accusing her of being unprofessional and flirting with the CS.

“This is not an interview. She’s basically flirting with Joho, those side eyes, uncomfortable movements, blushing, and soft smiles. Anyways mwenye anadate huyu, chuma chake ki motoni,” a social media user wrote.

“Welcome to hypergamy 101. Waziri akiamua kuita huyu for some ‘small lunch,’ mnadhani anaweza kukataa?” another user wrote.

Watch the trending video below.



