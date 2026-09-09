Nairobi Night Life! Slay Queen goes wild at Club Wallets in Utawala - This one belongs to the streets (VIDEO)

Wednesday, September 9, 2026 - A well-endowed slay queen left heads turning at Club Wallets in Utawala after she took to the dance floor while rocking a figure-hugging dress and unleashed hot dance moves.
She
appeared a little bit tipsy as she shook what her mama gave her, leaving revelers
entertained.
The
lively moment was captured on camera and has since attracted attention on
social media, with some noting that she has visible red flags and probably
belongs to the streets.
Watch the video.
Nairobi Night Life! pic.twitter.com/CJ6q4ZbxQU— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 9, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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