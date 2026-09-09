Nairobi Night Life! Slay Queen goes wild at Club Wallets in Utawala - This one belongs to the streets (VIDEO)





Wednesday, September 9, 2026 - A well-endowed slay queen left heads turning at Club Wallets in Utawala after she took to the dance floor while rocking a figure-hugging dress and unleashed hot dance moves.

She appeared a little bit tipsy as she shook what her mama gave her, leaving revelers entertained.

The lively moment was captured on camera and has since attracted attention on social media, with some noting that she has visible red flags and probably belongs to the streets.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.