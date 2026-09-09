Sharp Boy! How city fraudster, SAM HOLDINGS, lured an Instagram baddie with fake trip to Dubai and conned her mercilessly







Wednesday, September 9, 2026 - Self-declared city “businessman” Sam Holdings was exposed on blogger Edgar Obare’s BNN platform as a scammer by one of his victims.

Sam reportedly messaged an Instagram baddie, pretending that he wanted to fly her out to Dubai on a business-class ticket.

The catch was that since he was paying for the flight, she needed to pay for the visa herself through his agent.

She reportedly paid the agent around Ksh 26,000 to process her visa.

They then provided her with fake airline tickets and visa approvals.

As if that was not enough, the scammers further asked her to send another Ksh 70,000, claiming they would convert the money into dirhams and hand it over to her at the airport since the agent supposedly worked there.

She arrived at the airport with all her bags packed, dressed to kill, and ready to fly to Dubai.

However, she was left embarrassed at the check-in desk when she realized that the only flight she was taking was the flight of stairs back up to her apartment in Roysambu.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.