A well-endowed lady mourns PATRICK MBACIO and reminisces about the great times they had together - Mzee “ate good” and lived his life to the fullest (VIDEO)





Tuesday, September 29, 2026 - A well-endowed lady has taken to social media to mourn controversial TikTok personality Patrick Mbacio, following his sudden demise.

She shared a video reminiscing about the great moments she had with Mbacio before his health deteriorated.

Mbacio came into the limelight after sharing details of his private escapades with multiple women on TikTok.

At one time, he threatened to leak the names of over 2,000 ladies he had met and post their videos.

Before his demise, he had been battling ill health and died lonely in his rented single room in Nakuru.

Watch the video.

A well-endowed lady mourns PATRICK MBACIO and reminisces about the great times they had together pic.twitter.com/4m3ponHUpr — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 29, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.