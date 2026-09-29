A well-endowed lady mourns PATRICK MBACIO and reminisces about the great times they had together - Mzee “ate good” and lived his life to the fullest (VIDEO)

Tuesday, September 29, 2026 - A well-endowed lady has taken to social media to mourn controversial TikTok personality Patrick Mbacio, following his sudden demise.
She
shared a video reminiscing about the great moments she had with Mbacio before
his health deteriorated.
Mbacio
came into the limelight after sharing details of his private escapades with
multiple women on TikTok.
At
one time, he threatened to leak the names of over 2,000 ladies he had met and
post their videos.
Before
his demise, he had been battling ill health and died lonely in his rented
single room in Nakuru.
Watch the video.
A well-endowed lady mourns PATRICK MBACIO and reminisces about the great times they had together pic.twitter.com/4m3ponHUpr— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 29, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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