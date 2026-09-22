The Gen- Z lady arrested while trying to sneak in bhang to her detained boyfriend at Buruburu police station is a University graduate (PHOTOs)

Tuesday, September 22, 2026 - On Monday, DCI announced that a 26-year-old lady was in police custody after officers at Buruburu Police Station discovered bhang hidden inside a loaf of bread during a visit to her detained boyfriend.
According
to the DCI, the lady, identified as Bernice Achieng, had visited her boyfriend,
who is currently detained at the station, and asked officers manning the report
office desk to pass him the loaf of bread.
However,
the unsealed package raised suspicion, prompting officers to search it.
Five
rolls of bhang and a matchbox were discovered buried deep inside the loaf.
The
officers then searched Achieng and recovered seven additional rolls of bhang
stuffed inside the pocket of her jacket.
In total,
12 rolls of bhang were recovered.
Achieng
was arrested and remains in police custody as officers secure the exhibits.
It has
now emerged that the suspect is a university graduate.
See photos.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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