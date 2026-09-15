Nairobi Night Life! Slay Queens go wild at Kasarani’s Triple X Lounge! No time for men (VIDEO)





Tuesday, September 15, 2026 - Two slay queens were captured on camera getting wild at Triple X Lounge, a newly opened entertainment joint in Kasarani targeting Gen-Z revelers.

One of the ladies broke into wild dance moves as her friend hyped her up, drawing the attention of fellow revelers who turned their heads to watch the energetic performance.

The two appeared to have no time for men as they enjoyed each other’s company and partied together.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.