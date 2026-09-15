Hasara Tupu! Car wash attendant crashes client’s vehicle after owner leaves it at car wash - Stop leaving your car keys with attendants (PHOTOs)





Tuesday, September 15, 2026 - A car owner is counting losses after his vehicle was involved in an accident while at a car wash.

According to a post circulating on social media, the motorist had left the vehicle at a car wash, presumably expecting to return later to find it cleaned and intact

However, he received a call from the owner of the car wash, who asked him to check his WhatsApp.

What he saw left him devastated, with photos showing the extent of damage sustained by the vehicle.

The incident has sparked reactions online, with some motorists warning vehicle owners against leaving their car keys with attendants without knowing who will be handling their vehicles

The Kenyan DAILY POST.