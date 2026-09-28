Kilifi Senator STEWART MAZDAYO becomes a laughing stock after Parliamentary female staffer refuses to dance with him at a high profile dinner (VIDEO)





Monday, September 28, 2026 - Kilifi Senator Stewart Mazdayo was left nursing a bruised ego after a parliamentary staffer refused to dance with him last week during a high-profile dinner.

The incident happened when Senators converged at the Coast for the Senate Mashinani programme.

Mazdayo approached the lady for a dance, but she declined, leaving him with an egg on his face.

The lady was applauded by her colleagues for standing her ground, with the incident turning Mazdayo into a subject of discussion within the corridors of power.

Watch the video if you missed it.



